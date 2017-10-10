Stonebwoy, MzVee, Mr. Eazi, M.I, M.anifest, Kidi, others to perform at “Becca @ 10 Concert”

Multiple award winning artiste, Rebecca Akosua Acheampong aka Becca will on Saturday October 21, 2017 celebrate her special day after going through the hustle and bustle of this industry for a decade with a high level of relevance and tenacity.

The event dubbed ‘Becca at 10’ is slated to take place at the National Threatre and will feature top acts like M.I, MR Eazi, Ice Prince, Kwabena Kwabena, M.anifest, Trigmatic, VVIP, Akwaboah, Kwami Eugene, MzVee, Kidi, not forgetting her label mates Joyce Blessing, Kumi Guitar, Stonebwoy and Obibini.

Becca is known internationally as one of the best live performers in the music industry in Africa and on such a day, one can be rest assured that she will be making a mark that has never been done before in her music life. If preparations and rehearsals are anything to go by, then Becca music lovers are in for their monies worth. Tickets are already out for sale as all the artistes are preparing feverishly for the performance of their life time. Tickets are available at Zylofon Media office at East Legon for Ghc. 70 for regular, Ghc. 150 for VIP and Ghc.300 for VVIP