Stonebwoy, Lil Win storm Kumasi with GOTV MAX fireworks launch concert

Leading DVB-T2 pay television service provider GOTV Company Limited stormed the Ashanti regional capital Kumasi on Saturday with the grand launch of its latest bouquet of services, the GOTV MAX.

Hundreds of GOTV lovers and users swarmed the frontage of the Game Department Store at the Kumasi City Mall defying the heavy down pour to catch a glimpse of the launch which was heralded with performances from Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and Musician/Comedian, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win.

Apart from the introduction of the GOTV MAX, the well branded event was also used to unveil a reduction of the prices of the GOTV decoder from ninety nine cedis (GHC99) to seventy nine (GHC79) cedis.

The third in the package of the launch was the reduction of the subscription payments for the GOTV Plus from forty five cedis (GH45) to thirty-five (GHc35).



Public Relations and Communications manager with Multichoice Ghana Nii Amarh Dagadu said Gotv had introduced the packages because of the favourable response the company has had from the public since it reduced the prices of its decoders to ninety-nine (GHC99) cedis in June this year.

Subscribers will now have the options between Gotv lite which goes for a value of 48 cedis per year, Gotv Value 18 cedis, Gotv Plus and the new bouquet Gotv Max which attracts a monthly subscription fee of sixty cedis.



In addition to the wide array of channels on the existing bouquets Gotv Max offers maximum entertainment and round the globe football action with additional channels including CBS Reality, SONY MAX and La Liga.

“Currently our decoder prices go down further to 79 cedis and that includes the decoder, the antenna and one month of the Gotv Plus bouquet. But what happens is if you buy your decoder between now and the end of October, you get go TV max automatically,” Nii Amarh Dagadu pointed out.



He added that, “For customers who are on Gotv already, if they upgrade to Gotv Max, between today and the end of October, they also get Gotv Max so you win on all fronts.”

Ten customers who partook in fun stage activities on the night, walked away with free Gotv decoders.