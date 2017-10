Music of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-10-10

Moon Tiger Entertainment label’s artiste, Snooky, has jumped on the Reggaefest Riddim produced by renowned Jamaican producer DJ Frass.

Snooky’s version was recorded and mixed by multiple hit producer, Beatz Dakay. This is the same riddim Samini used for ‘My Own.’

The title ‘Real Love,’ was inspired by a discussion he had with his friends on the subject of love.

Watch the video below: