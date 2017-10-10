Six other filling stations in Accra unsafe – NPA

General News of Monday, 9 October 2017

MANSCO gas filling station was served notice by the NPA before the explosion

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA), says it served prior notice to seven filling stations in Accra for safety lapses at their distribution outlet before the Saturday Atomic junction gas explosion.

MANSCO gas filling station – the station that exploded last Saturday at Atomic junction was also part of the filling stations that were served.

Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, Hassan Tampuli, said the letter was given to MANSCO through the Oil Marketing Company (OMC) that supplied it with LPG, Hills Oil.

“In the case of this particular station, we did the monitoring and inspection in April 2017, so it was part of Greater Accra inspection and monitoring exercise. We wrote to them a letter which was sent to them on 10th of July.”

NPA said one of the lapses identified was that their forecourt was too busy of activities which include taxi rank, food vendors among others.

Mr Tampuli said his outfit also wrote a letter to six other filling stations that had questionable safety measures.

“…..7 of the LPG filling gas stations at Adjei Kojo, Tema community 9, Ada Bedeku, Kobekrom, Ada Kasei, Atomic Junction and Oyibi did not fully satisfy the standards of operation prescribed by Authority…”

He added that in all, three demands were made of MANSCO in particular that more safety signs should be provided at the facility and thirdly, customers should be prevented from assessing the filling area, a separate waiting area must be provided.