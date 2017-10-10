Nursing training allowance is back

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

The Nursing Training Allowance which was scrapped is back.

President Akuffo Addo performed a colourful ceremony interspersed with cultural display in Sunyani during the launch of the restoration.

President Akuffo Addo said the allowance is to help parents and students from financial stress they go through.

58,000 nursing and midwifery trainees across the country are to benefit from the allowance where they would paid Gh400 cedis every month.

He said training of quality health personnel is priority of the his administration.

“Today is a happy day for the people of Ghana. The restoration of this allowance was of utmost importance. It was not meant for political vote. We think it was necessary to provide the relevant incentive to make it possible,” Akufo-Addo told the excited crowd in Sunyani.

According to him, the cancellation of the allowance in 2014 “brought untold hardships to 1000s of midwives and nurses.”

Minister of Health and MP for Dormaa Central Constituency, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu said the allowance has come at the appropriate time to give relief to students who always find it difficult to pay their fees.

Nursing and midwifery trainees across the Brong Ahafo thronged the Sunyani Nursing Training College the venue for the programme in their numbers in their numbers to witness the launch.

Traditional rulers, party faithfuls and MDCEs were in attendance.