NET 2 TV journalist killed in gas explosion buried

The Net 2 cameraman who died during last Saturday’s gas explosion at atomic junction has been laid to rest Tuesday October 10, 2017.

Late Mohammed Ashley Yakubu was buried in line with Muslim tradition at Denkyira in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra region.

The death of Mohammed came as a shock to the staff of Net 2 TV and Oman FM, the subsidiaries of Kencity Media Limited on Monday.

Late Mohammed Ashley who has been working with Kencity Media for several years allegedly fell from the Atomic junction flyover while filming the gas explosion that occurred last Saturday, 6th October, 2017.

Mohammed is not married and has no kids. He is the second of seven children.

A total of seven people perished, whereas 132 others sustained various degrees of injury. Six of the dead are yet to be identified.

