Nana Addo has ‘magical powers’ – Abronye DC

Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer of the NPP, Kwame Baffoe popularly known as ‘Abronye DC’ has said that President Akufo-Addo has ‘magical powers’ to put the country on the right path.

According to him, the solid economic measures put in place in just nine months is yielding positive results.

Citing the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) as an example, Abronye DC said it has been able to pay more than half of debt owed since January 2017 when the NPP government took over.

According to Abronye DC, recalling the fruitful promises pledged by the NPP government to Ghanaians such as the Free SHS education Policy, restoration of the nurses’ allowance among other key implementations; he believes President Akufo-Addo has been swift to fulfilling most of them.

He further urged various patients at hospitals to be assured that Health Insurance systems are in place hence hospitals are expected to treat transactions with seriousness.

“If not for the fact the Nana Addo goes to Church, I would have said he has magical powers. But he goes to church and he is a Christian otherwise I would have said he used magical powers for the work he has done these nine months in power…” Abronye stressed.

“If you go to hospital and anyone says it [NHIA] doesn’t work, they should be reported. National Health Insurance will stand again. NPP wasn’t boasting…”

The NPP activist continued that, President Nana Addo will duly enrich the health sector as it forms part of NPP’s topmost priority for Ghanaians.

“Nana Addo has the health sector of the nation at heart. He wants us to live in good health. 68,000 students have been employed this year. Their allowance has been restored. If our nurses aren’t treated well, they will not treat us well. They deserve motivation. He wants to enrich the health sector to the core…” he maintained on Accra based Okay FM.