Mr president! There’s lots of work to do – Kwabena Kwabena tells Nana Addo

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Source: Hotfmonlinegh.com

2017-10-10

Kwabena Kwabena <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507635028_445_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Gas explosion that occurred at the Atomic Junction between the Legon and Madida roads in Accra on the 7th October 2017 has left Seven(7) people dead while more than a hundred have sustained varying degrees of burnt injuries.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated by the authorities but it’s been alleged a Khebab(Chinchinga) seller caused the explosion

According to eyewitnesses, a giant ball of fire went up in flames immediately after the explosion sound was heard at the gas filling station.

Many Ghanaian celebrities and social influencers have sent their condolences to the family of the deceased via their social media handle top.

The recent Celebrity to express his misgivings over the cloying explosion is multiple award-winning Highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena who is set to release his 5th album in November 2017.

The ’Tuamudaa’ hitmaker took to his Instagram page and cautioned President Nana Addo by indicating that, “Ok so 8 gas explosions in 3 years.This is what happens in a country where structures exists but no work done. Town and country planning is zero, there’s no control , anybody can build anything anywhere without a permit , square pegs in round holes, all we do is politics. Mr President there’s a lot of work to do. God bless our Homeland Ghana”.