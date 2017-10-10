Most Ghanaian politicians smoke weed – King Ayisoba

play videoAccording to Ayisoba, majority of Ghanaian politicians smoke the weed. <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507656625_921_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

International award winning Ghanaian musician King Ayisoba has stated that ninety percent of Ghanaian politicians are “wee” smokers.

“Wee” is a local name for marijuana which has recently become a debate in the media as to whether it should be legalized or not with great men like former United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan speaking for its legalization.

However,in an interview with Nii Attractive (Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah), King Ayisoba claimed that a lot of great politicians across Africa smoke the herb and he sees nothing wrong with it because he also smokes.

According to him, majority of Ghanaian politicians smoke the weed.

When asked to rate the percentage of politicians who smoke wee, he responded that about 90% of them did.

