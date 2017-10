Everyone has a dream and that dream if pursued will enable the individual live a fruitful life and have the fun of their life.

Yes, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has a dream of becoming the President of Ghana in 2024. Speaking to Joy FM he said ‘”I will become president of Ghana in 2024”.

The Lawyer, however, did not tell if he will do that on a political party’s ticket or he will go independent.

He indicated that growing up, he envisaged being a pastor but by a twist of fate, he ended up being a Lawyer.