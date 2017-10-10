MATCH REPORT: Egypt 2-1 Congo

Soccer News of Monday, 9 October 2017

Egypt had to strike late from the spot in additional time to record a 2-1 win over stubborn Congo to earn their first World Cup appearance since 1990.

The Borg Arab Stadium in Alexandria was thrown into a massive jubilant mood with the last kick of the game becoming the most important kick to have sent Egypt to the World Cup.

Mohammed Salah shot the home side into the lead in the 63rd minute when he beat the offside trap to nutmeg the Congo goalie for the opener.

But Bouka Moutou restored parity for the visitors with just three minutes to end the game silencing the 80,000 fans in the stadium.

With just a minute to go in additional time Mohammed Salah gently sent Egypt to the World Cup from the spot when Egypt had a penalty.

The win offers Egypt the sole ticket from Group E to Russia as Ghana and Uganda shared the spoils in Kampala in a 0-0 stalemate.

The results of the final group games as Ghana take on Egypt with Congo welcoming Uganda will be inconsequential to the positions of the teams on the table as Egypt have already qualified for the World Cup.