Maame Serwaa reported to be dating star rapper Awal

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-10-10

Awal

Budding Kumawood teen actress Clara Benson known in showbiz as Maame Serwaa has been embroiled and linked with many personalities who are believed to be in a relationship with her.

It has however come to light that the star actress is in a relationship with another kid star, Awal Mohammed of “Talented Kidz” fame. According to ghanaweb.com, the actress and the rapper are involved in a secret relationship for fear of media interference.

It is reported that the two spend a lot of time together in Kumasi. The reports also indicated that Awal was always spotted riding in Clara Benson’s car giving some form of credibility to the rumors.

It was alleged that Awal spent most of his weekends in Kumasi where the two of them see each other.

Clara Benson popularly known as Maame Serwaa in an interview indicated that she was in a relationship but did not want to reveal the identity of her boyfriend.

She later went back on her words and indicated that she was in a relationship with God and not a man.

Prior to all of this, some pictures of the actress and a young man believed to go by the name, Starboi Mingle went viral and it was rumored that the two were in a relationship.

Maame Serwaa in an interview with Zionfelix recounted the story behind the picture that was circulating on social media and rubbished the relationship allegation.

Awal Mohammed appeared on one of the very first seasons of TV3’s talent show, “Talented Kidz”. He swept lovers of the show off their feet with his rap talent.

He indicated that his mentor was award-winning rapper, Sarkodie. After the show, the rapper was signed to Sarkcess Music. Awal has recorded a song with Sarkodie.

Both Maame Serwaa and Awal are yet to confirm or deny the rumors that the two of them are an item.