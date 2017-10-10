Lilwin cautioned to confess his sins to any man of God

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Source: fnnewsonline.com

2017-10-10

Mysteries are still unfolding as a Kumasi-based Prophet Michael Kojo Poku is calling on Kwadwo Nkansah a.k.a. Lilwin to start confessing all his sins and atrocities.

The Leader and founder Fire Time Prayer Ministry disclosed somewhere week in an inclusive phone-interview that, Lilwin risks death if he fails to approach him for some powerful deliverance session.

This week, the man of God has again disclosed to Blay GH, host of ‘Vybes in Africa’ that, Lilwin has committed many sins and atrocities.

According to Prophet Michael Kojo Poku, Kwadwo Nkansah-Lilwin has done lot of harm and the time has come for him to confess his sins.

Although, he was resilient in pointing exactly the kinds of sins the actor has committed when asked by the host, he said, Lilwin knows.

He insisted that, calamities will befall the actor who fails to confess his sins to any powerful prophet in the country.

He said; “Kwadwo Nkansah must approach any powerful prophet to confess his sins and all the harm he has done. If he fails to do so, what will befall him, we can’t say.”

“As we talk, I am still seeing the spirit of death moving around the actor. He must confess his sins now.”