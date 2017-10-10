Lil Win and I can’t cross kingdoms – DKB

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Ghana’s King of Comedy, DKB, has said there is clear distinction between Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win and himself.

He diffused claims that his ‘Ghana’s King of Comedy’ title was self acquired.

The award winning comedian reiterated that KSM upon retiring from his stand-up comedy invited him to his show and conferred that title on him (DKB).

According to DKB, though many have spoken against this honour claiming Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win is the best comedian who fits the crown ‘Ghana’s King of Comedy’, he sees the Kumasi based actor as a comic actor and not a stand-up comedian.

“Ghana’s King of Comedy isn’t self-acclaimed… I don’t know where this whole argument of DKB’s self-acclaiming King of Comedy started from. It was way back 2014 when KSM invited me to his show and after interviewing me, the next thing he did was, he’s about to retire and he feels I’m the next capable person to handle the title.

“I don’t know for some funny reason, people have found it so difficult to accept… KSM did stand-up comedy and he handed over to me in my capacity as Stand-up comedian and Lil Win is Comic acting so he should look up to Agya Koo handing over to him as King of Comic acting because we can’t cross kingdoms,” DKB told Mikki Osei Berko on ‘After Hours’ show on TV3.

Background

The Grandpapa of GhComedy, KSM has officially crowned DKB as the new King of Comedy handing over the mantle to him with a crystal globe on The KSM Show.

“You are indeed doing a great job considering how difficult the journey has been, nonetheless you kept on focusing on your goals,” KSM said.

The King of Prime Time further said, “no matter how old I would be, one day I will open for your self-owned show, when you start someday.”

Surprised yet enthused DKB in appreciation said, “I am honoured by this new mantle you have ordained me with. I knew I was going to take over from you; I knew I was going to be the new king of Comedy because I knew you were watching me.”

On what motivated him, he said, “my motivation came from the passion that was burning in me, the need to get back to the top and the inspiration from my fans who kept urging me on with their immeasurable confidence in me, this inspired and lifted my spirit”.

“I really want to thank God for his mercies and favour upon my life that has brought me back up, fellow Ghanaians who supported our works as Ghana Comedians and I would urge our doubters to take inspiration from my story that if you pursue a good purpose negativity can’t derail it,” DKB added.

After receiving the King of comedy mantle, he swore to protect it in high esteem, live up to higher expectations and also pass it on gracefully to the next comedy king.