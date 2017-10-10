Kwadaso Collapsed building: MP commiserates with family of deceased

Hon Dr S.K Nuamah commiserating with the deceased family <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507676216_455_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso constituency Hon Dr S.K Nuamah this morning commiserated with the deceased family who lost two of their children aged 11 and 9, after a heavy downpour collapsed their building.

The only surviving child aged 5, who suffered severe body injuries had only just been discharged from the hospital when the legislator arrived with his team.

The MP extended his condolences to the deceased family and assured them of his unflinching support in this difficult times.

He promised to offer full educational scholarship to the surviving child and also offered an undisclosed amount of seed money to the Mother to start a business.

He, however, reiterated his call for homeowners to take serious precautions in ensuring the safety of residents as well as maintaining a safer environment for all.

The family were very appreciative and expressed their enormous gratitude to the MP, Dr SK Nuamah for such a wonderful gesture.

