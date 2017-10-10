Kwabena Kwabena cautions Akufo-Addo over gas explosion

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Award winning Highlife Singer Kwabena Kwabena has reminded President Akufo-Addo that there is a lot more to do for the country as the leader.

The “Adult Music” Singer, sharing his thoughts on social media about the recent fatal gas explosion at Medina in Accra, thinks government is not doing enough to make sure structures work.

Kwabena Kwabena who is a known supporter of President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo and his ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), also raised the issue of lack of planning and cautioned the president there is more to be done.

He took to Instagram to share his thoughts:

“Ok so 8 gas explosions in 3 years. This is what happens in a country where structures exists but no work done. Town and country planning is zero, there’s no control, anybody can build anything anywhere without a permit, square pegs in round holes, all we do is politics. Mr. President there’s a lot of work to do. God bless our Homeland Ghana”.

The Gas explosion that occurred at the Atomic Junction between the Legon and Madina roads in Accra on Saturday October 7, 2017 has left about Seven (7) people dead while more than a hundred have sustained varying degrees of burnt injuries.

The authorities are still investigating the cause of the accident but it’s been alleged that a Khebab seller caused the deadly explosion. According to eyewitnesses, a giant ball of fire went up in flames immediately after the explosion sound was heard from the gas filling station.

Many Ghanaian celebrities including Deborah Vanessa, Efya, Kafui Dey, EL, Sarkodie, Kontihene, have sent their condolences to the family of the deceased via social media and the recent celebrity to speak up over the explosion is a multiple award-winning Highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena who is set to release his 5th album in November 2017.