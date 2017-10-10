I’ve never thought of competing Stonebwoy – Strict Stylin

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Source: GH Joy

2017-10-10

Strict Stylin <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507638627_861_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Dancehall/reggae artiste, Strict Stylin has come out to deny rumours circulating that he wants to compete the BHIM Nation president, Stonebwoy.

Comments about Strict Stylin’s “Hard Time” single from music lovers on social media states that, he intentionally released the song to compete Stonebwoy’s “My Name” which is of no doubt the current street anthem.

According to Strict Stylin, he has never dreamt of competing Stonebwoy because personally, he is a fan and his songs inspire him to work more.

There is no truth in what people are saying. I don’t give attention to such things but I feel like clearing it before Stonebwoy thinks otherwise. As a matter of fact, Stonebwoy inspires me a lot.

If you listen to most of my songs, you will know I talk about the real hustle life, and this inspiration comes from my lifestyle and some musicians I listen to, including Stonebwoy. There is no competition between us and I won’t even think of competing him, never.

Talking about why he released “Hard Time” on the same riddim of Stonebwoy’s “My Name”, Strict stated, “Like I said earlier on, I’m a fan of Stonebwoy and besides, it is a riddim so anyone can ride on it so there is no negative thought about my version. I respect Stonebwoy and hoping to have a joint with him one day. Strict Stylin added.

Few days ago, Strict Stylin released a song dubbed Hard Time which is cooking hot on the airwaves.

Enjoy below and be your own judge, if what he (Strict Stylin) is saying is true or what music lovers are saying?