I’m alive and strong – Wa East MP

The Member of Parliament for Wa East Godfred Tangu has dismissed rumours his death, saying he’s hale.

There have been reports on social media that the Legislator had died after battling a strange sickness.

Mr. Tangu, reacting to news of his death in a phone interview with Kasapa FM’s Upper West regional Correspondent Musah Lansah said; “we also heard it just this morning and I am the one talking to you now. I don’t know whether dead people talk. Dead people don’t talk. I am just in the premises and I am going for a committee meeting so I don’t know where this story is coming from.”

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP, however disclosed that he’d been sick and had undergone surgery for a waist problem.

“I know the enemy is at work. In fact it has been going on for some time now. People have been fabricating stories about my health situation. Indeed I had a waist problem and underwent operation in June and I have been recuperating since then,” he told Lansah.

Mr. Tangu also refuted claims that he had written to the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye informing him of his inability to continue as MP, adding that he had sought permission from the Speaker and Majority leader respectively to seek treatment.

