ID James Brown set to host one man show, Licence to Rant

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Source: Daniel Attoh

2017-10-10

License to Rant <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507640428_324_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The comedy industry has risen high the food chain that it is not a weakling anymore, the rise has the industry has seen great shows, amazing performances by the comics and many sold out shows. This has made a very loud statement; Comedy has come to stay.

This breakthrough has given way for many history to be written, DKB hosting his one man show; DKB Point of View, Kasa Entertainment running a monthly comedy show consistently for a year hosted by the Prince of Comedy; Lekzy DeComic and the performances of each comedian is top class. The comedy industry is an untapped gold mine waiting for sponsorship to jump to the next level.

That being said, ID James Brown, one of the celebrated comedians in the country is set to host his very own one man show dubbed License to Rant. The show which would be held at the British council would also see performances by Prince Gh comedy, Lekzy DeComic and Comedian OB. Also performing would be supporting acts Putogo and Sportoo.

The show is slated on October 21, 2017. Venue is The British Council. Tickets are going for Ghc 40.00 regular and Ghc 70.00 VIP/couple. Time is 4pm.

Media partners include; PulseGh, Clique Empiregh, Swag of Africa, GYTV, EventGuide, Let me hype you( LMHY), Trutalk GH, Wildout, MMC, Donorhan Photos, Dreams motions, Yfm and Creative Concept Multimedia.