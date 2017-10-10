Hot Audio: NET 2 TV journalist was destined to die – Kennedy Agyapong

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong says the Net 2 cameraman who died during last Saturday’s gas explosion at atomic junction was destined to die.

He believes it was the late Mohammed Ashley Yakubu’s destiny to die because they were cautioned to tread cautiously.

According to him, when news of the explosion trickled in, lights at Madina Zongo-based Kencity media went out and workers were advised not to step foot outside until the situation calmed down.

“They were even warned not to put on the generator but he decided to go to the scene to take footages and died in the process”, he revealed.

The Assin Central lawmaker expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and said the late Mohammed Ashley is irreplaceable indicating that he will be greatly missed by both management and working colleagues.

“Honestly from the angle that it’s coming from, I don’t whether destiny is the same as acts of God, because I learnt that they were cautioned not to move out and stay calm but because of the love for his job, he went out to work which makes me think that he was destined to die that night” he said in an interview on Adom TV’s morning show “Badwam” Tuesday.

The death of Mohammed came as a shock to the staff of Net 2 TV and Oman FM, the subsidiaries of Kencity Media Limited on Monday.

Late Mohammed Ashley who has been working with Kencity Media for several years allegedly fell from the Atomic junction flyover while filming the gas explosion that occurred last Saturday, 6th October, 2017.

He was the station’s cameraman at the Flagstaff House, the seat of Government.

But the controversial MP paying a glowing tribute to late Mohammed described him as a man of great intellect and courage who will risk his life in the line of duty.

Mr Agyapong indicated that mushrooming of fuel filling stations in developing residential neighbourhoods in Accra in particular also demonstrates a clear case of systems and institutional failure.

He called for stiffer punishment for institutions responsible for siting of fuel filling stations since they are the cause of gas explosions in the country.

