Hearts season successful despite failure to win league title – Frank Nelson

Accra Hearts of Oak board member, Frank Nelson Nwokolo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507678738_609_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Accra Hearts of Oak board member, Frank Nelson Nwokolo, has described the 2016/17 season as a successful one for the club despite losing out on the premier league title.

The Phobians were positioned to win the title, but fell short with three games to end the season, losing 2-1 away in a mid-week clash to defending champions, Wa All Stars.

Mr Frank Nelson, speaking to Class Sports about the club’s performance in the season so far, said it has been successful.

“It depends on how you want to define it because somebody who is hungry for a trophy [herein the premier league title] and not getting it will review the season and define whether it has been a failure or not. If you review our season from the arrival of Coach Frank Nuttall and the sustenance he has shown in the league, haven taken over a squad he did not assemble and is positioned third on the league, I will say the 2016/17 league season has been a successful one,” he said.

Hearts play away to Medeama SC on Sunday in a match week 29 fixture.

قالب وردپرس

Comments