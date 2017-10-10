Government spends GHC232 million on nursing training allowance

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Government, as part of its campaign, promises to restore the nurses/midwives training allowance has released GHC 232 Million for the project.

According to the President, the promise was not a political talk nor a deceit to win votes, rather a more important initiative as it takes off the huge financial burdens off them.

Speaking at the launch of the restoration held at Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region, President Nana Addo mentioned that the money is taking care of about 58,000 trainees within a ten-month academic year.

Each student is taking GHC 400 and E-zwich will be used to effect payment as it ensures convenient, prompt payment and accountability, he added.

According to the president, the allowance which was cancelled by the Mahama administration in 2014, brought untold hardship to the nurses and midwives who depended on it for their studies and welfare.

The President further mentioned that the restoration of the allowance would not have been possible if it hadn’t been the prudent management of the economy and the judicious application of resources.

And that within their nine-month-old administration, the Kwaku Agyemang Manu has salvaged the debt-driven NHIS by paying GHC 560 Million out of the GHC 1.2 Billion they inherited.

Currently, payments to health service providers is prompt and reliable, he reiterated.