Ghana Young Entrepreneurs now Ghana Chamber Of Young Entrepreneurs

The largest network of young entrepreneurs in Ghana – Ghana’s Young Entrepreneurs (GYE) is now Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs (GCYE).



The national movement of young entrepreneurs was formed in early 2015 to unite, engage and support young entrepreneurs in their pursuit of economic prosperity by driving trade, advocate for reforms, provide business support services, provide information on funding source, improving the business ecosystem, and enhancing the entrepreneurship culture in Ghana.

(Mr. Sherif Ghali, CEO of Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs)



Speaking at the head office located at east legon, the CEO, Mr. Sherif Ghali explained that, the change of name was as a result of the fact that the movement has been recognized by most institutions in Ghana and beyond thereby giving it the opportunity to represent the Ghanaian young entrepreneurs in many stakeholder meetings and events such as the executive meeting with the Economic Management Team (EMT) and the Private Enterprise Federation.

He said the new name will only pave a way for the union to do more and to officially serve as the recognized mouthpiece for all young people who are into business. “Now we are going to widen our scope to include all young persons; the educated, uneducated and the differently abled persons.” He observed.

He ended by calling on all young entrepreneurs to join and support the union, he emphasizes on the fact that unity is strength and that if young persons can unite, we will be able to achieve more.