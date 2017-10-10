GFA’s petition against Bennet needless – Arhinful

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Former Ghanaian international, Augustine Arhinful, has kicked against moves by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to petition the world governing body of football, FIFA, over Daniel Bennett’s abysmal refereeing in the penultimate World Cup qualifier between the Cranes of Uganda and the Black Stars on October 7 at the Nelson Mandela Stadium.

Mr Arhinful said although petitioning FIFA is a step in the right direction, the petition is not worth pursuing after Egypt beat Congo to qualify for Russia 2018.

Ghana scored late in the game through Raphael Dwamena, who tapped home from close range after goalkeeper, Denis Onyanga, had poorly saved a distant shot. But the FC Zurich forward’s effort was ruled out for an offside, much to the displeasure of the Black Stars technical staff and the Ghanaians at large.

Speaking on Grandstand sports show on Class91.3FM on Monday, Mr Arhinful said: “What will be the essence of us going as far as the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) to get the referee [Daniel Bennett] sanctioned? …and then what? If indeed we have the chance to maybe have [the game] replayed, even the probability of having another chance to play against the Ugandans and defeating them is very slim.

“The protest is fine if that is what we [as Ghanaians] want, but I don’t think it is worth it now that Egypt has sealed qualification [to the World Cup]. I believe that what has happened has already occurred and whatever happened in relation to the South Africa and Senegal game is a one off.”

Coach Kwesi Appiah and his team have now shifted attention to qualifying for, and winning the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.