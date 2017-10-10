Gas Explosion: Nollywood’s Julliet Okeke’s brother escapes death

Brother of Nigerian actres Juliet Okeke <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507629629_72_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Nigerian actress, Juliet Okeke saw her younger brother narrowly escape death after being caught up in the fatal gas explosion at Atomic in Accra.

At around 7:00 P.M. Saturday evening a double gas explosion at a filling station around Atomic led to the death of seven persons, with over 130 more sustaining various degrees of injuries in the process.

And it appears the Nollywood actress had her brother caught up in the inferno, but he was fortunate to have survived, albeit with severe burns.

Juliet Okeke took to Instagram to post a picture of her brother, in bandages, receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital, accompanied by thankful words to God for keeping her younger brother alive.

In the said post, the actress wrote: “Where and how do I start from, I read about the Ghana gas station explosion online and aljazeera not knowing that my younger brother (expensive) Uchenna Godwin was battling his life in it…. Lord it’s with tears of Joy that I say thank you my Brother is a Survivor.

“How can I thank God enough for my younger brothers life while I read the news online I didn’t know He was battling his life in the Accra Ghana gas explosion.

“Only when you wear the shoe then alone will you know how it feels for a loved one to be in pain… Saw a lot of news about the gas explosion in Ghana yesterday, went on to aljazeera news and am like thank God… Only to be called this evening from Accra military hospital that my younger brother battled his life in the outbreak… My heart fell straight into my stomach… With tears of Joy am grateful to God Almighty.. Expensive Uchenna Godwin you are a covenant Child.”

