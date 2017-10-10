Gas Explosion: Insurance for journalists to roll out soon – Affail Monney

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) will soon roll out an insurance policy for journalists across the country.

This is to serve as a cushion for journalists in the event that any misfortune befalls them in their line of duty.

This comes on the back of the death of Mohammed Ashley, a Net 2 TV cameraman who fell from the Madina flyover to his death during Saturday’s gas explosion at the Atomic Junction in Accra while filming the incident.

The gas explosion claimed seven lives and injured 132 people out of which 64 have been treated and discharged.

Speaking to Class News about the death of the journalist, president of the GJA, Roland Affail Money said plans are advanced to heighten the safety of journalists.

He said: “It is sad that we lose some of our people in the line of duty. We need to set the record straight that Ghana has not been enveloped in media safety crisis even though these are isolated cases, but the frequency with which they occur should sound alarm bells, and, so, we are overly concerned and very worried about such incidences.

“We will collectively find ways of minimising them and if possible eliminate them. Two weeks ago, we did a workshop on safety of journalists …and we promised to replicate such workshops across the country. Journalists need to be alive to cover events. In response, we are going to activate an insurance package to roll out for media workers in this country which will give them that sense of security when they go out to do their work.”