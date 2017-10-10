Fuse ODG appointed as Cocoa and Tourism Ambassador

Music of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-10-10

Afro Pop artiste, Fuse ODG <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507644023_799_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghanaian-born UK-based international Afropop musician, Fuse ODG has been appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as brand ambassador for Cocoa in Ghana.

This was made known during the 70 years anniversary celebration of the Ghana Cocoa Board which also coincided with the celebration of the National Cocoa Day, held in Kumasi on October 2, 2017.

Speaking at the event, President Akufo-Addo, who performed the official launch of the anniversary celebration, expressed confidence in Ghana’s cocoa industry and reiterated government’s commitment to initiate interventions that would raise the production and returns on the cash crop.

The President was also delighted to announce the appointment of Fuse ODG as the brand ambassador for Cocoa, who, according to him, has the responsibility of promoting the consumption of cocoa both in Ghana and across the world.

“One of the world’s biggest Afropop artiste. Our very own Fuse ODG in addition to his other duties as tourism ambassador has taken upon himself to promote the consumption of cocoa products not only in Ghana but across the world. I thank him for this patriotic gesture,” he said.

In a related development, Madam Catherin Afeku, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister has appointed Fuse ODG as tourism ambassador. Fuse ODG was part of the 30 Ghanaians appointed as tourism ambassadors.

These popular Ghanaian influencers have the mission of helping government to promote the growth of tourism in the country.

The new Tourism Ambassadors were ‘out-doored’ at a ceremony organised by the Ghana Tourism Authority in Tamale in the Northern Region.

Among the 30 announced ambassadors are names like Agya Koo, Nana Kwame Ampadu, Okyeame Kwame, Van Vicker and D-Black.