Four die in accident at Kyekyewere

A Toyota Hiace bus veered off and hit the side of Benz sprinter bus claiming 4 lives <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507632486_221_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Four people are feared dead and several others have sustained varying degrees of injuries in a car crash at Kyekyewere, near Suhum in the Eastern region.

A Toyota Hiace bus with registration number ER 1058-16 veered off his way and hit the side of Benz sprinter bus with registration number AW 1329-14.

A passenger of the Sprinter bus travelling from Kumasi to Accra, narrating her ordeal said they escaped two near crashes on their way before crashing into the Sprinter bus on the Highway.

The dead bodies have been deposited at the Suhum government hospital while the injured are receiving treatment at the same facility.

Police in Suhum have began investigating the accident.

قالب وردپرس

Comments