Former Joy FM Journalist appointed NPA Communications Director?

General News of Monday, 9 October 2017

2017-10-09

Former Joy FM and Columbia University trained journalist Anny Kareem-Abdi Osabutey has been appointed as Director of Communications at the National Petroleum Authority, reports indicate.

Anny Osabutey reportedly took over the role of the Authority’s Director of Communications on Monday, October 9, 2017 replacing Yaro Kasambata who has now been reassigned to the Consumer Service unit of the NPA.

A successful journalist, his ‘Squatters Paradise’ documentary won the radio category of the CNN Multichoice-sponsored African Journalist of the Year award in 2012.

He’s worked on freelance projects with the BBC especially for their hugely popular investigative television production, Panorama. He’s also contributed to the Beep’s African Service.

A fellow of the Deutsche Welle Akademie in Germany, Mr. Osabutey also holds a Bachelor of Arts in English and Sociology from the University of Cape Coast, Ghana. He also holds a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Colombia University.

He has written for a number of newspapers and magazines including African Agenda, Third World Network, Business Magazine, JIVE, and the Swedish magazine, Omvalden.