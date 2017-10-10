FIFA U17 World Cup: Ghana defender Razak Yusif suffer nasty head injury in USA defeat

Soccer News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-10

Yusif 14 1200x600Abdul Razak Yusif

Ghana defender Abdul Razak Yusif could be set for a longer spell in the treatment room after suffering a serious head injury during his country’s 1-0 defeat to the United States on Monday.

The hard-tackling centre-back failed to return to the pitch after he collided with captain Josh Sargent.

He was rushed to the hospital with the severity of the injury yet to be made public.

The Black Starlets were reduced to 10-men having exhausted their substitution as the young Yankees strolled to the narrow win.

It’s unclear if he will be available for the final group game against host India.

Courtesy of GHANAsoccernet.com – Ghana’s leading football news website. Click for more news.

Related Articles:

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

قالب وردپرس

Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR