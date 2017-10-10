FIFA U17 World Cup: Ghana defender Razak Yusif suffer nasty head injury in USA defeat

Soccer News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Ghana defender Abdul Razak Yusif could be set for a longer spell in the treatment room after suffering a serious head injury during his country’s 1-0 defeat to the United States on Monday.

The hard-tackling centre-back failed to return to the pitch after he collided with captain Josh Sargent.

He was rushed to the hospital with the severity of the injury yet to be made public.

The Black Starlets were reduced to 10-men having exhausted their substitution as the young Yankees strolled to the narrow win.

It’s unclear if he will be available for the final group game against host India.