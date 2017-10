Lawrence Ati-Zigi starts for Ghana in Tuesday’s friendly against Saudi Arabia



Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi has been handed his Ghana debut in Tuesday’s international friendly against Saudi Arabia.

The FC Sochaux player has been touted for greatness after impressing for the Black Satellites at the 2015 FIFA U20 World Cup in New Zealand.

Ati-Zigi was named in the provisional squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations but failed to make the final cut.

The former Red Bull Salzburg (FC Liefering) player has been regarded second-choice since Kwesi Appiah returned as Ghana coach.

