Executive lounge: CEO of Bonds Savings and Loans talks about values in leadership

Another exciting episode of the business talk leadership programme, the Executive Lounge, aired last Saturday with focus on Leadership.

Nhyira Addo engaged the CEO of Bonds Savings and Loans Limited, George Ofosuhene on leadership as well as some values needed for the successful management of leaders.

In a setting where leaders are thought of as ultimate authorities and therefore not expected to make mistakes, there’s little room for them to be monitored and guided through their challenges.

This, Mr. George OfosuHene said was as a result of lack of self-awareness and the capability to identify the strengths and weaknesses of leaders.

Making reference to a book entitled “Leadership Blind Spots” which talks about specific areas that every leader should be conscious of; Mr. George OfosuHene emphasized the importance of not deciding on a person’s character based on the first encounter, but rather expanding the scope of evaluation in order to identify and build on their capabilities.

Watch the full episode of the Executive Lounge on Saturday at 5 pm on the Joy News Channel with a repeat on Sunday at 8 pm.