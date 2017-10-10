Eric Reverence set to release new single ‘I Believe’ on Friday

Eric Reverence is British-Ghanaian gospel musician <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507611628_229_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Worship Leader and songwriter, Eric Reverence is set to release his latest song ‘I Believe’, on Friday October 13th across all digital platforms.

Chris Palmer of SoundBytes Media, producers of ‘I Believe’ have nothing but praise for the UK based Gospel artist whom they describe as “passionate about his ministry” with a strong zeal to worship.

“Eric is extremely passionate about his ministry and recordings like this are a great way for people to get a feel of what Eric’s heart is truly about,” said Chris Palmer, Producer & Recording Engineer for 30 years.

The song is to be released by NineFruit Records Ltd, a Christian record label based in the UK.

