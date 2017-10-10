DAkpabli Readathon outdoors Martin Egblewogbe

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Source: Jane Akomea-Agyin

2017-10-10

Radio show host and author, Dr. Martin Egblewogbe, of Writers Project fame, has been announced as the latest guest reader for the National Book Reading Campaign. Dubbed the DAkpabli Readathon, the initiative seeks to promote book reading for pleasure across Ghana as well as local authorship.

“I have been observing the progress of the Readathon train and I am happy to have been offered a place on it” said an excited Martin who holds a PhD in Physics. The author is the sixth guest in the programme and he joins Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng, Elizabeth-Irene Baitie, Ruby Goka, Alba K. Sumprim and Empi Baryeh, who have all left their marks on the Readathon train.

During his guest-tenure, Martin is expected to feature along the main Readathon stars, Kofi Akpabli and Nana Awere Damoah in their public reading activities for the next three months across the country.

“We look forward to the dynamics of an all-male reading team again. Martin is solid on Ghana’s literary scene and our fans will be thrilled to have him,” said Damoah who is co-founder of DAkpabli.

Martin is the author of the collection of short stories “Mr. Happy and The Hammer of God and other Stories”. His writing has appeared in a number of collections, such as the 2014 Caine Prize Anthology, PEN America’s “Passages Africa” (2015), the collection of short stories “All The Good Things Around Us”, and “Litro #162: Literary Highlife”. Several others of his stories have appeared in newspapers, magazines, and online.

Martin also co-edited the anthologies of poetry “Look Where You Have Gone To Sit” and “According To Sources”. He is a co-founder and director of the Writers Project of Ghana. Martin brings onboard the Readathon train deep insights and knowledge about the literary scene and passion for literature, which will be particularly beneficial during the interactive sessions of the Readathon.