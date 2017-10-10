Buhari consoles Akufo-Addo over Atomic junction disaster

General News of Monday, 9 October 2017

President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his sympathy to the people of Ghana in a phone call with President Nana Addo following the Atomic junction explosion on Saturday, 7th, October, 2017.

In a statement released by Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity on Monday, 9th, October, 2017, read,” President Muhammadu Buhari has spoken to President Nana Akufo-Addo to offer heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Ghana on the gas explosions in the Legon suburb of Accra on Saturday, October 7, 2017.

”President Buhari prayed for those who lost loved ones and friends in the tragedy and a speedy recovery for the injured.”

The statement said,” The Nigerian leader told his Ghanaian counterpart that his personal thoughts and prayers, as well as that of all Nigerians, are with our Ghanaian brothers and sisters as they mourn their loved ones.

It added that, ”President Buhari further prayed that Ghanaians, who are known for their extraordinary strength and resilience, will overcome this disaster and rise above the losses the country had suffered in recent times from gas-related explosions.”

President Akufo-Addo thanked President Buhari for his comforting and kind words.

Seven persons were killed in the explosion whiles 132 are receiving treatment at the 37 Hospital with 64 discharged.