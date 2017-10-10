Bankers urged to imbibe ethics, professionalism

Upcoming bankers have been urged to adhere to professional ethics and improve customer care services for the advancement and success of financial institutions.

According to the career coach, Alberta Quarcoopome, they must keep their focus and seize the opportunity available to address the challenges pertaining to good customer delivery.

She made the call at the launch of the new banker training programme by OmniBank in Accra.

The programme is to mentor fresh graduates from Ghana’s tertiary institutions to understand the dynamics of the working environment in order to effectively undertake their roles and responsibilities.

Soeaking at the launch of the programme, Madam Quarcoopome stressed the need for bankers in the country to adhere to ethics and professionalism in the industry.

“You need to put up your best stance in the banking profession; be informed about your job description, be intelligent, vigilant, knowledge-thirsty and integrity-conscious. Your success depends largely on being always prepared for the next challenge and the experience that comes with it”.

Alberta Quarcoopome who is a Chartered Banker and Chief Executive Officer of ALKAN Business Consult Limited urged the trainees to take the training serious noting that the good values imbibed would sell a bank executive and the product presented.

“The knowledge and skills you have acquired are your most important ingredients to the strengthening of not only your banking career but also the financial services industry at large,” she stressed.

Also, Betty Kwansema Arkhurst in charge of the training said the aim of the programme is to nurture a talent pool of young bankers by equipping graduates with necessary domain expertise and skill set in the field of banking.

“After the training, they want to imbibe the OmniBank culture in them because the culture of every organization helps it thrive” she added.

Betty Kwansema Arkhurst noted that proper mentoring has the potential of adequately preparing young graduates who are the future of OmniBank for the challenges ahead.