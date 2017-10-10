Agona East MP presents mobile laboratory van for schools

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Agona East, Maame Pokua Sawyerr has handed over a fully-installed and equipped computer mobile laboratory van for some five basic schools in the constituency.

The gesture generated great stir and overwhelming cheers from the chiefs, clergies, teachers and pupils of the school.

The schools which included Oketsew Basic School, Agona Kwesikum AEDA, Gyasikro, Nkran Asarekwaa Schools have over the years been deprived of ICT tools hence preventing the pupils from sitting for ICT paper in the last Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The MP, Maame Pokua Sawyerr’s vision to equip schools with basic tools to realize their potentials is not only for children to excel in ICT in external exams but also to become a unique human asset to fit into modern-day 21st-century market demands.

The pupils who were elated by the development composed a song entitled; “Obaatanpaeee Y3n Y3 Wo den nyi, Wo y3 bue” to welcome her as she stormed the Oketsew Basic School to do the presentation.

Hon. Sawyerr also arranged for 200 dual desks and fixed the doors of Oketsew classrooms after noticing some children have been sitting on stones during teaching and learning periods.

As it has been the case on all occasions, she espoused the uniqueness of her party and convincingly touched the heart of the people to support her so as to benefit from more lifeline interventions.