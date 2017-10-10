About 100 Ghanaian migrants join ISIS in Libya – NDC claims

The Minority in Parliament is demanding an immediate action from government to identify close to a hundred Ghanaian migrants alleged to have joined deadly terrorist group: the Islamic State in Libya.

According to the Minority, a report from the Libyan government through its attorney general has revealed that a high number of Ghanaians have been recruited by the dread terror organization.

Addressing the media in Parliament Tuesday, Minority spokesperson on Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa tasked government to collaborate with the Libyan counterpart in addressing the matter to ensure those involved do not return into the country.

They urged government to publicly react to this inquiry by the Libyan Attorney General’s office due to its grave ramifications to Ghana’s image.

“Government must provide the needed assurances to Ghanaians and our international security partners that this matter is receiving very high level attention within a Ghana Libya Counter Terrorism Framework and the global fight against terror. Government must take steps to ascertain to what the Ghanaian nationality claims in the report is accurate. “Ghana’s national security apparatus must exchange intelligence with their Libyan counterparts on how how these Ghanaians if indeed they are Ghanaians are being recruited and radicalized with the view to eliminating all such threats and conduits.”

The Minority further urged government to consider a generous and enticing reward scheme for families, friends and loved ones who volunteer vital and credible information on any known ISIS ties of their loved ones either in Libya or being recruited to go to Libya.

“Government should engage religious leaders of both moslem and christian groups to get them to reach out to their congregations and develop programs within their organisations to create awareness of attempts to radicalise young people and to prevent them from falling prey to ISIS propaganda,” the group said.

Responding to the Minority’s claims, the Majority side through Hon. Frank Annor Dompreh, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs said the government is aware of the issue and is working hand-in-hand with Tripoli to get further information and act appropriately