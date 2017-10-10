9 MPs who are old students of Legon Presec

Hon. Dr. Mark Assibey-Yeboah , MP for New Juaben South <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507636827_269_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

When the list of most prestigious Senior High Schools (SHS) in Ghana are being mentioned, the Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (Presec) is definitely one that will make the cut.

The boys school has churned out some of the best brains in all sectors when it comes to academia.

And as Presec celebrated its Torch & Bonfire night on Saturday, many students – both old and new – converged to lend their support.

The night was filled with music and lots of fun as both old and new students reunited. Bit did you know that majority of the current lawmakers in Ghana are old students of Legon Presec?

Here are 9 MPs who had their secondary school education at the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School.

1. Hon. Dr. Mark Assibey-Yeboah

2. Hon. Bryan Acheampong

3. Hon. Kofi Okyere-Agyekum

5. Hon. Kwaku Agyenim-Boateng

6. Hon. Fuseini Issa

7. Hon. Kobla Woyome

8. Hon. Opare Ansah Frederick

9. Hon. Dr. Mark Assibey-Yeboah

