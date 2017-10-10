30 Artistes billed for Becca’s 10 year anniversary concert

Music of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

About thirty (30) musicians have been billed for Afropop singer, Becca’s 10 years anniversary concert happening on Saturday, October 21 at the National Theater in Accra.

Zionfelix.net is reliably informed that the show dubbed “Becca Unveiled 10 Years and Counting” will have most top musicians from Ghana and other African countries.

Aside the thirty who are expected to shake the National Theater on October 21 at the event put together by entertainment company, Zylofon Media, many others are yet to confirm their availability to be at the show.

A-list African musicians who have acceded to perform at Becca‘s 10 years anniversary concert include Stonebwoy, Kwabena Kwabena, MzVee, M.anifest, Edem, Trigmatic, Mr Eazi, Joyce Blessing, M.I, Patoranking, Ice Prince, Kumi Guitar, Kidi, Obibinii and many others.

Aside the crème de la crème coming together to entertain audience who will be at the 1decade anniversary concert, Zionfelix.net is also informed that top entertainment gurus who have been with the ‘Beshiwo’ singer for the past 10 years will be present to throw their weight behind her.

The headline artiste for the show, Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong, known mononymously as Becca for the past ten years has recorded with most of the artistes billed for the “Becca Unveiled 10 Years and Counting” event.

