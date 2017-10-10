2017 UMB Ghana Tertiary Awards voting process launched

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Source: Richmond Amofa-Sarpong

2017-10-10

The organizers of the Biggest Student Festival in Ghana, YouthWeb Ghana last Friday outdoored the students who qualified for the 2017 edition of the Universal Merchant Bank Ghana Tertiary Awards (The Fire Edition).

The CEO of Youth Web Group, Mr. Richmond Amofa Sarpong at the nominees’ announcement night said, over 53,975 students picked up this year’s nomination forms nationwide.

‘The Most Influential Student Entrepreneur had over 9,000 students filing for that category and so not to disfranchise any student who met the pass mark, the board decided to nominate more than 20 students in some limited categories’ he said.

Mr. Sarpong said voting officially started on Friday, 15th September and ends on 24th November 2017 at 5 pm.

Mr. Sarpong debunked remorse circulating around the Awards scheme, ‘I challenged those making the allegation to provide evidence to their allegation’ he added.

The Marketing Operations Officer, Kobyson Micky Bamfo on his part said, all information concerning the Awards Scheme and the voting process would be put across all their social media platforms.