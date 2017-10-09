Video challenge for EL’s ‘Pay Like a Boss’ goes viral

play videoThe power and influence of his latex music ‘Pay Like A Boss’n has just hit the street <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507548627_974_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

It’s a revelation to see how creative dancers jump onto peoples songs to associate it with a dance even when official video is not out.

Also, it appears E.L never disappoints his fans with his melodious sound and rhythmic lyrics that instantly put people into dancing.

The power and influence of his latex music “Pay Like A Boss” has just hit the street and social media with people associating the lyrics to the song with crazy dance moves and below is an interesting viral video to song”PayLikeaBoss”

