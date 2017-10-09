U-17 World Cup: Mike Ocquaye attributes Black Starlets defeat to complacency

Sports News of Monday, 9 October 2017

Ghana’s High Commissioner to India, His Excellency Mike Ocquaye Jnr, says the Black Starlets were complacent in their second group match against USA but has edged them to bounce back stronger in their subsequent matches.

The Black Starlets of Ghana lost to the Young Yanks of USA 1-0 in their second group match of the 2017 FIFA World Cup being staged in India.

According to HE Ocquaye Jnr, the Black Starlets were complacent against USA which cost them but has edged to learn lessons from the defeat and bounce back very strong in subsequent matches so as to progress to the next round.

HE Mike Ocquaye Welcomes the Black Starlets Contingent In India “First of all, I just want us to learn lessons from any defeat or anything that goes against us, that is why you are under 17 and you are going to become the greatest Black Stars ever assembled and so you will taste some defeat.

“Before you started the match, I was confident we were going to beat Colombia other than USA ,there reason being when Ghana is playing a tougher opponent they win but against lesser teams we became complacent and we saw it in the first half against USA, but you have done well and it should serve as big lesson to us all.

All is not lost, you just go on and beat India to qualify,” HE Ocquaye Jnr stated.

Up next for the Black Starlets is a clash against host India in the last group match slated for Thursday, 12 October, 2017.