U-17 World Cup: Ghana coach eyes qualification today

Sports News of Monday, 9 October 2017

Source: The Finder

2017-10-09

Head coach of the Black Starlets of Ghana, Paa Kwasi Fabin, says he wants to qualify the team to the next round of the tournament as Ghana plays its second group game against USA today at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Both teams picked up wins in their opening matches as Ghana defeated Columbia by a lone goal courtesy a 39th minute strike by Sadiq Ibrahim of Right to Dream Academy whilst USA thrashed host nation India by 3-0 at the same venue last Friday.

Speaking to the media at the post match conference Paa Kwesi Fabin said, “We want to qualify in our second game against USA. So we will go all out in our second game in order to get the three points so we will be guaranteed a place in the last 16”.

Fabin showed his displeasure at his team’s performance against Columbia despite picking a win.

“I was very disappointed in our style of play because that is not how we play. We keep the ball and pass it around by it looked as if we abandoned our style and we were trying to play long balls like the Columbians, which was not working for us.



“But I am happy we were able to get the three points in our first group game.

“I give credits to my goalkeeper and the defence; they did tremendously well”, he added.



Even though, Paa Kwasi Fabin has earlier indicated that there are no star players in his team, Mohammed Aminu of WAFA, Kudus Mohammed and Sadiq Ibrahim were outstanding in our first game against Columbia.

The battle for top spot as well as qualification to the next round comes to play as Ghana faces USA today.

Host nation India will take on Columbia in Group A’s second match later today.