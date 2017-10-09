U-17 World Cup: Black Starlets suffer defeat to USA

Ghana failed to secure full spoils despite their dominance <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507563028_622_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Black Starlets suffered their first defeat of the FIFA U-17 World Cup against the United States of America on Monday.

Ghana failed to secure full spoils despite their dominance and must now win against host India to progress to the round of 16.

In what was an intriguing contest at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, the Stars and Stripes made the Black Starlets pay for their missed chances in the second group match.

The first half was evenly played, with the USA edging the number of chances created before the break. Blaine Ferri, in particular, went closest to scoring for the Americans, but both his free-kick effort and a dangerous-looking strike from the edge of the Ghana box missed the target.

The second half saw a more determined Ghana come out and press the initiative, as they created a handful of quality chances just after the break through Sadiq Ibrahim and Emmanuel Toku, in particular.

Ghana would come to regret not taking their chances, as the USA won the match through Akinola on 75 minutes. He slotted a neat finish past Ghana goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim to propel the Stars and Stripes to the top of the group with two straight victories.

