Thieves steal car at Legon after man fled from Atomic gas explosion

General News of Monday, 9 October 2017

Source: 3news.com

2017-10-09

A man who abandoned his car to flee from the Atomic Junction gas explosion in Accra last Saturday has had the car stolen.

In the midst of the chaotic scene in and around the Atomic Junction and Legon area, the Public Relations practitioner, Samuel Creppy, parked his ash coloured 2012-registered Toyota Corolla saloon car around the University of Ghana Business School on the UPSA road.

According to the man he fled the area to safety and returned later at about 10:00pm Saturday to realize his car was missing.

He said other cars that were parked at the spot were also not there when he returned but could not tell whether they were stolen or their owners came for them.

A report has since been made to the Legon and Madina Police in an attempt to locate the whereabouts of his car which contained his mobile phone and other documents including his driving licence.

A gas leak from one of two gas fuel stations within the Atomic Junction enclave reportedly sparked fire, which extended to an adjoining Total Filling Station causing two explosions that sent fireballs into the skies last Saturday.

Hundreds of passengers, traders and residents in and around the Atomic Junction area fled their homes and workplaces for safety as two explosions lit the skies and caused severe heat waves Saturday night.

The situation caused chaotic scenes in and around the area as some pedestrians and commuters abandoned their cars due to traffic congestion and blurred weather at the time, to flee the scene to safety.

Some seven persons have died and 132 others injured with two in critical condition, all receiving free medical care at government’s expense.

Escape Narrating events leading to the abandoning of his car, Mr. Creppy told 3News that he had visited a relative at Legon and was heading towards Madina when suddenly he saw people and vehicles moving towards the opposite direction in a manner that was indicative of a looming danger.

He said he quickly made a right turn at the GOIL filling station near Legon Presec towards the UPSA area, but said the traffic situation just after the University of Ghana Business School was such that he couldn’t move anymore.

“The road was choked, the atmosphere was scary… There was traffic and total anarchy. I had no choice than to park and run,” he told 3News, adding that he fled to the Trinity Theological Seminary. According to him, when he got there, there were some people who were also escaping from the place so he joined a taxi driver who dropped him off at Dzorwulu. I run to Trinity and when I got there saw they were running away. So I joined them to Dzorwulu. Around 10 nwhen we observed the situation was calmed the car was not there. Mr Creppy said around 10:00pm when he realised things have calmed, he proceeded to the location where he parked his car only to find it had been stolen. On Sunday, he said he reported to the Police at both Legon and Madina but the car is yet to be retrieved.

He said though he thanks God for saving his life, he is appealing to the public to help him find the missing car with the registration GM 3677-12. Anyone with information could contact the nearest Police station.