Gloria Akpene Nyarku of Hitz FM and Raymond Acquah of Joy News, tied the knot over the weekend



Two staff of the Multimedia Group Ltd, Gloria Akpene Nyarku of Hitz FM and Raymond Acquah of Joy News, tied the knot over the weekend at a secret location in Accra.

The traditional wedding happened on Friday, October 6 and the white wedding at the Accra Luxury Lodge on October 7.

The strictly by invitation ceremonies were attended by family members, close friends, few celebrities and the couple’s friends in the media.

