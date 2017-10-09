Stephen Sarfo leads scorers chart after brace in Liberty defeat

Soccer News of Monday, 9 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-09

Stephen Sarfo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507555824_565_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Berekum Chelsea striker Stephen Sarfo jumped to the summit of the scorers chart with 15 goals after bagging a brace on Sunday in their 4-2 defeat at Liberty Professionals.

The hosts took a 3-0 lead through a Bernard Arthur double and a wonder strike from Micheal Ampadu but Sarfo pulled one back with a fine finish.

The WAFU CUp of Nations hero then converted a spot kick to make it 3-2 but Frederick Ansah restored Liberty’s two-goal lead.

Sarfo is now two goals away from equalling Latif Blessings tally of 17 goals last season.

Hearts of Oak captain Thomas Abbey is second on the scorers chart with 13 goals.

LIVE GOAL: Stephen Sarfo pulls one back for @BkmChelseaFc : 3-1 Liberty lead #GHPLWK28 pic.twitter.com/VG3q0XcXmS — Ghana League Goals (@GHPL_Goals) October 8, 2017

LIVE GOAL: From the Spot Stephen Sarfo grabs his brace: @LibertyProfFC 3-2 @BkmChelseaFc pic.twitter.com/6QMS41NCXX — Ghana League Goals (@GHPL_Goals) October 8, 2017