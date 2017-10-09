Samini not my kind of man – Stephanie Benson

Stephanie Benson and Samini in latest single titled One More <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507559425_783_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Stephanie Benson, UK based Ghanaian international singer and performer has revealed that despite how attractive Samini is, he is not the type of man she would love to date.

She has debunked rumours suggesting she dated the dancehall artiste and said they only kissed on some occasions.

“Samini is just a good-looking man with attractive lips but he isn’t my type. My husband is my type of man,” Benson told Delay.



Ghanaian born Stephanie Akua Ohenewaa takes vehement pride in putting the country on the world map, the most glamorous way.

As a successful singer and song writer, her career has seen a phenomenal uphill motion, starting at 14 as a pianist and soloist. The past 2 decades has seen her appearance on prestigious stages in the Europe and USA.

