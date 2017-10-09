Referee Daniel Bennett was once my student – Joseph Wellington

Sports News of Monday, 9 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-09

Retired Ghanaian referee Joseph Wellington mentored under-fire South African referee Daniel Bennett, who denied the Black Stars a victory over Uganda in a crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

The Ghana FA has reported the South African and his Seychellois assistants to FIFA for their horrendous refereeing decisions over the weekend.

The four-time African champions are demanding a replay of Saturday’s World Cup qualifying fixture with Uganda following outrageous decisions from the South African.

“Bennett is a very good referee. Before this game he had officiated about two or three Ghana games and things went well. He {Bennett} was once my student. I think if he was focused he could have ignored his assistant’s call and awarded the goal,” he told Accra-based Asempa FM.

Ghana failed to qualify for the global showpiece in Russia following Egypt’s remarkable 2-1 win over Congo on Sunday.